Rio Ferdinand Tackles The Topic Of Mental Health And Why It's Crucial To Open Up To Friends

Footballer Rio Ferdinand has starred in a poignant short film discussing the first time he talked about his grief with a close friend, in a bid to spark more conversations around mental health. The father-of-three lost his wife Rebecca to breast cancer in May 2015 and has since starred in a documentary about his journey called ‘Being Mum And Dad’. He is the latest star to appear in Heads Together’s new series of films, which feature people from all walks of life talking about the life-changing conversations that helped them cope with their mental health problems. In the clip, he opens up to his business partner, agent and close friend of 20 years Jamie Moralee about how it took them half a year to finally discuss his grief and the immense feeling of relief he experienced after that barrier had been broken down.

Heads Together

YouGov research shows that eight out of 10 people who have talked about their own mental health feel that it has helped them. The hope is that people who watch the Heads Together films will be encouraged to have their own conversations off the back of them. In the latest clip released by the charity, Jamie said it was six months after Rebecca’s death that he finally managed to pluck up the courage to ask Rio how he was. He said he had started talking to his mate about his memories of Rebecca and what a “fantastic lady she was”, and it finally opened a crucial dialogue between them. “After about 15-20 minutes I think we ended up crying our eyes out on the beach,” he recalled. Rio said that for the first few months after his wife’s death, he was purely focused on his children and “the basic stuff”, like getting them to school on time, ensuring everyone else was okay and organising Rebecca’s funeral. As such, he didn’t really make time to focus on himself and his grief. “You don’t really look at yourself and think about chatting,” he said. “I didn’t really plan a moment to speak, you just mentioned something and it triggered that chain of events and free-flowing conversation.”