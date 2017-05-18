Ronda Rousey On Why She'd Rather Have Scarred Hands Than Perfect Nails

Ronda Rousey has long championed the idea that women are worth more than their appearance and now, she’s told the world she’s proud of her scars.

In a new video posted on Instagram, the MMA fighter said she’d rather have battered hands than be stereotypically “pretty”.

“My hands tell my story because they’re not for show, they’re for doing things,” she said.

“I don’t have pretty hands and I’m proud of it.”