Rose McGowan Accuses Harvey Weinstein Of Rape As #WomenBoycottTwitter In Solidarity

Rose McGowan has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, returning to Twitter after being banned for almost 24 hours on Thursday (12 October) night. The actress is one of the dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of varying degrees of sexual harassment and assault, and she’s also claimed that Amazon Studio’s CEO Jeff Bezos knew about her complaints and ignored them. Directly addressing the Amazon boss, Rose wrote:

1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

In later tweets, Rose also alleged that she sold a script to Amazon and tried to wrangle it back after hearing a “Weinstein bailout” might be taking place. In a statement issued to HuffPost UK, Amazon said: “Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately. We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Company.” According to a New York Times piece detailing the various accusations being levelled against Weinstein, Rose is one of a number of actors to reach a settlement with the movie mogul over an incident that took place when she was 23 years old.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Rose McGowan

A separate previous New Yorker piece saw a number of other women come forward, with some doing so anonymously. In response to this, a spokesperson for Weinstein said: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein. “Mr Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.” Rose’s return to Twitter has also sparked a #WomenBoycottTwitter movement, in response to the fact her account had been suspended in the first place. While Twitter has stated that the star’s account was temporarily out of action as her tweets “included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service”, many celebrities are set to boycott the website “in protest of women’s voices being silenced”:

Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow (Friday the 13th) will be the first day in over 10 years that I won’t tweet. Join me. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/xoEt5Bwj5s — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2017

Also, any men who wish to show their support for .@rosemcgowan and all the other victims please join #WomenBoycottTwitter #boycotttwitter — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 13, 2017

Ok ok Jesus, let me clear this up. #WomenBoycottTwitter will not silence us, but @Twitter will make much less $$ b/c of fewer clicks. I’m in pic.twitter.com/LPEbKJwpgM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 13, 2017

However, this move hasn’t gone down well with everyone, with many users pointing out that the same support was not afforded to women of colour who have found themselves up against Twitter:

Calling white women allies to recognize conflict of #WomenBoycottTwitter for women of color who haven't received support on similar issues. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 13, 2017