Homeless Man Who Died Outside Parliament Was Former Portuguese Model

A homeless man who died in a tube entrance just yards from the entrance to Parliament was a Portuguese national and former model, according to a charity.

The man in his 40s, who has not yet been officially named, was a regular at an emergency shelter run by central London homelessness charity The Connection.

Staff there said they had been helping him try to find a job and he had submitted an application form last week - hoping to become a waiter.

A spokesperson for the charity said they were “deeply saddened” by his death on Wednesday morning.

“He had worked previously as a model and in various hospitality jobs,” they added.

“He put in a job application to be a waiter as recently as last week. Although he had complex circumstances, he enjoyed singing and regularly attended yoga classes.”

Pam Orchard, the charity’s chief executive, said: “These tragic deaths are not just statistics. Everyone who is homeless is someone’s son or brother or dad.

“He had strengths, talents and skills but he also had problems and things went very wrong for him. The support shown by the wider public for him and his situation has been very moving.”

MPs spoke of their shock yesterday as police sealed off the side entrance to the Commons in Westminster tube station where the man was found.