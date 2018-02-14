Shock As Suspected Rough Sleeper Dies Outside Parliament Tube Entrance

MPs have spoken of their shock after a man, believed to be a rough sleeper, died just yards from the entrance to Parliament.

Police were called to Westminster tube station just after 7.15am on Wednesday, following reports of an “unresponsive” man in an area where rough sleepers are known to gather, just outside a Commons side entrance.

Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parliamentary staff arriving at work were diverted away from the entrance, which was cordoned off by police officers.

The incident sparked shock and outrage among politcians, who say the government must act now to tackle rising homelessness and rough sleeping.