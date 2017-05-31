“Whether it’s the Iraq War or badger-baiting, Corbyn has been allied with common sense and compassion in pretty much every Parliamentary argument,” the comedian and author wrote when declaring for the first time that he wanted Corbyn as Prime Minister.

In a blog for HuffPost UK , Russell Brand has urged the public to back Labour to allow Jeremy Corbyn to stage a British “revolution”.

Russell Brand has endorsed Labour (again) – and the Tories should be worried https://t.co/meSBC9tA1x

In 2015, the comic - who has 12 million Twitter followers - famously suggested voting was not worth it, but endorsed then Labour leader Ed Miliband at the last minute after interviewing him for his The Trews YouTube channel.