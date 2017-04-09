Russell Brand interrupted Katie Hopkins during a live radio broadcast on Sunday before being awkwardly ejected by the controversial LBC host.

As a caller, Paul from Croydon, spoke to Hopkins down the line about an “Islamic doctrine” causing problems in society, Brand stormed into the studio and asked: “Are you live?”

Hopkins said: “Paul, I apologise for the interruption, Russell Brand just came charging into the studio asking if we’re live.

“We are live. Russell Brand, have some sense of diplomacy and don’t be so rude. Poor Paul here was making an important point.”

Watch the clip, above.

Brand said: “Hello Paul from Croydon, carry on mate, I didn’t mean to interrupt you, but Katie did invite me in.”

Hopkins, who referred to Brand as a “naughty child”, has previously criticised the comedian for being a “bully”.

In 2014, she slammed his decision to publicise a Daily Mail journalist’s contact details on Twitter.