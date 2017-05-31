Russia has reportedly developed and tested a hypersonic missile that can travel at a staggering 4,600mph. What makes the missile particularly deadly is that at those speeds it could easily outrun any anti-missile systems that will be aboard the Royal Navy’s two new carriers the HMS Queen Elizabeth and the HMS Prince of Wales. Sputnik, a Russian government controlled news agency, claims that the Russian military has already been testing the Zircon missile system and it could even be entering active duty by 2020.

Lev Fedoseyev via Getty Images

According to Sputnik there are reports that the missile system could be installed aboard Russia’s own nuclear-powered missile strike ship the Pyotr Veliky. If true this could potentially give the Russians a significant advantage over other nations such as the US, who have also been trying to develop hypersonic craft. Back in 2013 the US military successfully tested their X-51 Waverider, an experimental hypersonic aircraft that could potentially become a missile platform.