Ruth Davidson Says 'Dam Has Broken' On Westminster Sexual Harassment Scandal

Ruth Davidson has said the “dam has broken” on Westminster sexual harassment allegations after Sir Michael Fallon resigned as defence secretary.

The Scottish Tory leader said on Thursday the “boys own locker room culture” of “male dominated professions” where “it’s all been a bit of a laugh” had to end.

“There has been this sense that people can use positions of power to demand things from others and that has got to stop,” she told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.

In a speech to the Spectator Parliamentarian of the Year awards on Wednesday evening, Davidson said it was now time for some “house clearing” in parliament using some “pretty big shovels”.

Labour MP Jess Philips also told the BBC she agreed with Davidson. “It feels like the beginning of a clear out and this is across parties,” she said.