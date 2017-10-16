Ruth Langsford accidentally “pulled a Debbie McGee” over the weekend, and let the cat out of the bag over this week’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ result before it was officially revealed.

As ‘Strictly’ fans may or may not know, the Sunday night results show is filmed on the same night as the preceding live show, meaning the contestants and studio audience know who has been sent home almost 24 hours before the general public.

‘This Morning’ presenter Ruth presumably forgot about this when she took to Twitter on Saturday night (14 October) to celebrate the fact that she and Anton Du Beke had been voted through another week.

The tweet - which was swiftly removed when Ruth realised her mistake - read: “We’re through to next week...... Yaaaaay! Thank you so much x x”

Oh @RuthieeL you're going to get in trouble for this... congrats though 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/S5Q19yHfAy — Nick Duke (@nickduke) October 14, 2017

Still, Ruth’s mistake has got nothing on Debbie McGee, who dropped a huge spoiler during her local radio show last week, letting slip that Reverend Richard Coles had been sent packing.

Attempting to cover her tracks, Debbie stuttered: “Very sad to see him go… oooh… errr… he fell over at one point and had to be treated and everything else, so now we’re waiting to see what’s going to happen in the results show tonight.”

In fact, it was ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Charlotte Hawkins who wound up going home this week, following a dance-off against ‘EastEnders’ actor Davood Ghadami.

‘Strictly’ fans were then left pondering whether her professional partner, Brendan Cole, would be bidding farewell to the show permanently after 13 years, when he delivered a rather poignant exit speech.

