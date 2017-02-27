Oscar-nominated actress Ruth Negga was among the first stars to use the red carpet of this year’s ceremony to make a political statement. The ‘Loving’ star, who received a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category, was photographed as she made her way into the event with a blue ribbon attached to her gown, on which was written “ACLU”.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Her stunning Oscars look came with a political message

The ribbon was Ruth’s way of standing alongside the American Civil Liberties Union, a non-profit organisation who have recently spoken out a number of times in support of those whose rights could potentially be taken away under Donald Trump’s administration, more specifically his proposed travel ban. But Ruth wasn’t the only star to be snapped proudly displaying the blue ribbon, as fellow nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda also took the opportunity to support the ACLU on the red carpet. As he posed for photographers alongside his mother, Luz Towns-Miranda, they both sported blue ACLU ribbons.

"I'm wearing an ACLU ribbon because they're fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals." -@lin_manuel #Oscars #Oscars2017 pic.twitter.com/pypW1erdQU — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 26, 2017

Lin-Manuel was nominated in the category of Best Original Song for his contribution to Disney’s ‘Moana’ soundtrack, ‘How Far I’ll Go’, though he had stiff competition from not one but two offerings from ‘La La Land’.

Tyler Golden via Getty Images ﻿Karlie Kloss

Model Karlie Kloss also wore a blue ribbon, as did ‘Moonlight’ director Barry Jenkins and ‘Manchester By The Sea’ star Michelle Williams, who had one attached to her handbag.

BFFs Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps arrived on the red carpet with their blue @ACLU ribbons #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OBJkCrEgkh — Jordon-Lee (@JordonLee) February 27, 2017

Meanwhile Best Actress nominee Emma Stone also made a statement on the red carpet.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Emma Stone

Although it was a subtle gesture, the 'La La Land' star was seen wearing a pin in support of Planned Parenthood.