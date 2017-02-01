A former British chef who died fighting the so-called Islamic State in Syria reportedly killed himself to avoid being taken hostage and used as a propaganda tool.

Ryan Lock, 20, joined Kurdish militia, the YPG, after telling his family he was going on holiday to Turkey in August.

Lock, from Chichester, West Sussex, died on December 21 during an offensive by anti-IS forces in a bid to retake the northern city of Raqqa, considered to be the terrorist group’s capital.

The YPG said that the “trace of a gunshot wound was found under the chin”, suggesting suicide, the BBC reported.