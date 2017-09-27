Ryanair is set to cancel thousands more flights over the winter season, bosses have announced.

The budget airline said it would be removing 25 of its planes from its 400 aircraft fleet between November and March 2018 in an attempt to “eliminate all risk of further flight cancellations”.

Over the six month period, 34 routes will be temporarily suspended, including London Stansted to Edinburgh and Glasgow, Newcastle to Faro and Gatwick to Belfast.

“Less than 400,000 customers” will be affected, a spokesperson said, with travellers receiving between five weeks and five months notice.

The changes to flight plans have been made in an attempt to prevent further roster-based cancellations.

Just two weeks ago, the company was forced to ground up to 50 flights a day over a period of six weeks because it “messed up” pilots’ holidays, with the cancellations affecting up to 9,000 travellers a day.