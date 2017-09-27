All Sections
    27/09/2017 15:09 BST

    Ryanair Cancelled Flights List: Here Are All The Routes The Budget Airline Has Grounded Over Winter

    Almost 18,000 flights have been cancelled.

    Ryanair has released a list of the almost 18,000 flights it has cancelled after it announced it would be temporarily suspending 34 routes over the winter

    The budget airline said it would be removing 25 of its planes from its 400 aircraft fleet between November and March 2018 in an attempt to “eliminate all risk”  of further roster-related cancellations. 

    The announcement comes just two weeks after the company grounded up to 50 flights a day until the end of October - affecting up to 9,000 customers a day -because it had “messed up” pilots’ holidays. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Ryanair has cancelled around 18,000 flights 

    While Ryanair has insisted that many of the flights impacted had no bookings whatsoever, thousands of passengers have been hit by the move.

    The airline sought to reassure by saying “less than 400,000” were affected.

    In addition to refunds and compensation, travellers are now being offered travel vouchers worth up to €80.

    Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said on Wednesday: We sincerely apologise to those customers who have been affected by last week’s flight cancellations, or these sensible schedule changes announced today.

    “From today, there will be no more rostering-related flight cancellations this winter or in summer 2018.” 

    Here’s a full rundown of all the Ryanair routes cancelled between November 2017 and March 2018: 

    1. Bucharest - Palermo 

    2. Chania - Athens 

    3. Chania - Pafos 

    4. Chania - Thessaloniki 

    5. Cologne - Berlin (SXF) 

    6. Edinburgh - Szczecin 

    7. Glasgow - Las Palmas 

    8. Hamburg - Edinburgh 

    9. Hamburg - Katowice 

    10. Hamburg - Oslo (TRF) 

    11. Hamburg - Thessaloniki 

    12. Hamburg - Venice (TSF) 

    13. London (LGW) - Belfast 

    14. London (STN) - Edinburgh 

    15. London (STN) - Glasgow 

    16. Newcastle - Faro 

    17. Newcastle - Gdansk 

    18. Sofia - Castellon 

    19. Sofia - Memmingen 

    20. Sofia - Pisa 

    21. Sofia - Stockholm (NYO) 

    22. Sofia - Venice (TSF) 

    23. Thessaloniki - Bratislava 

    24. Thessaloniki - Paris BVA 

    25. Thessaloniki - Warsaw (WMI) 

    26. Trapani - Baden Baden 

    27. Trapani - Frankfurt (HHN) 

    28. Trapani - Genoa

    29. Trapani - Krakow 

    30. Trapani - Parma 

    31. Trapani - Rome FIU 

    32. Trapani - Trieste 

    33. Wroclaw - Warsaw 

    34. Gdansk - Warsaw 

