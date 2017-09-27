Ryanair has released a list of the almost 18,000 flights it has cancelled after it announced it would be temporarily suspending 34 routes over the winter.

The budget airline said it would be removing 25 of its planes from its 400 aircraft fleet between November and March 2018 in an attempt to “eliminate all risk” of further roster-related cancellations.

The announcement comes just two weeks after the company grounded up to 50 flights a day until the end of October - affecting up to 9,000 customers a day -because it had “messed up” pilots’ holidays.