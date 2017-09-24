Sadiq Khan Should Be The Next Labour Leader, Poll Of UK Voters Finds

Sadiq Khan should be leader of the Labour Party if Jeremy Corbyn decided to step down, a poll of British voters has found.

The BMG poll, commissioned by HuffPost UK, also found a staggering 57% thought no high-profile Labour figure could fill Corbyn’s shoes.

Of the candidates picked out, most (12%) of the 1,500 sample thought the Mayor of London was the best candidate for the job, while the second most popular figure was Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Just 3% thought the next Labour leader had to be a woman.