Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has warned Theresa May to halt planned police cuts in the wake of the Finsbury Park attack and “a terrible few weeks for London”.

Speaking near the site of the latest violent incident that left one person dead and 10 injured, Khan made clear his anger at the Government’s plans to slash budgets further for the Metropolitan Police.

He pointed out that the force had had to cope with the terror attack on Westminster Bridge, London Bridget and now Finsbury Park.

“I’ve been saying for 12 months now my concern about the resources the Met Police and others have,” he said.

“My message to the Government is, the plan you have to make the further cuts of £400m: don’t do it.

“My message to the Government is, the plans you have to change the police funding formula so London loses more money: don’t do it.

“My message to the Government is, we need to get the right level of funding for a capital city.”