A Sainsbury’s delivery driver got more than he bargained for when he arrived with a customer’s food shopping, only to be ambushed by a litter of adorable puppies.

Heartwarming footage of the puppy attack emerged on the official Sainsbury’s Facebook page, where it (unsurprisingly) went viral and was viewed over 237,000 times.

Jon Ashe, who owns the puppies, shared the video of the delivery man struggling to bring shopping down the garden path, while the group of excited sheep dog puppies circled his legs.

Meanwhile, their mum remained on hand to ensure none of them escaped.

For those who didn’t quite fill their puppy quota with the video above, here’s more footage of them helping to unload the shopping...