Saint Laurent's Rhinestone Boots Worn By Rihanna Now Have A Waiting List

Remember those super sparkly Saint Laurent boots worn by Rihanna during Paris Fashion Week last month?

They’ve now got a waiting list.

Less than a week after making their runway debut for the French brand, RiRi was wearing them around the streets of the fashion capital.

According to WWD, the boots are all handmade with 3000 rhinestones per shoe, and are set to be given a price tag of $10,000 (£8050) - with a consumer waiting-list already.

Some have already predicted the slouchy shoe to be a winter staple:

“At Saint Laurent, the crystal diamanté slouchy boot had such an emotional response to it. There’s something to be said about glitz and glamour — it’s the boot of the season,” Saks’ senior vice president, fashion director, Roopal Patel told WWD.

Earlier this month, RiRi posted an image of the footwear to her Instagram: