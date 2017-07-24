Sajid Javid Accused Of 'Misleading' MPs By Claiming No Councils Asked For Fire Safety Cash After Grenfell

Sajid Javid falsely told MPs no councils had asked for extra cash to make their tower blocks safe from fires, HuffPost UK has discovered.

The Local Government Secretary made the claim in the Commons a week after Brent Council asked for money to carry out safety work to high-rise buildings.

Brent Council sent a letter to the Local Government Secretary on July 13 asking for £10million to pay for sprinklers in its tower blocks in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy in nearby Kensington and Chelsea.

At least four other councils - Birmingham, Croydon, Southwark, Southampton - have also requested financial help.

Yet on July 20, Javid told the Commons “not a single local authority or housing association has approached me or my Department to ask for any assistance”.

Labour accused Javid of making “misleading statements”.

Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt, who sent the letter, told HuffPost UK: “The Government is in turmoil at the moment, and that turmoil seems to be filtering through to all the departments.

“It’s the right hand not talking to the left hand.

“Sajid Javid is going out to make all these statements and not making sure that what he is saying is a true reflection on what’s going on.

“It’s such a serious subject they do need to get a grip.

“All the London councils have stepped up to the mark after Grenfell, they’ve shown stable leadership. We are making sure that we ally and reassure our residents that we are taking charge.

“This Government is not taking it seriously enough.”