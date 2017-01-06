Samsung has announced a massive profit surge for the last quarter of this financial year, which is odd when you consider that 2016 was also the year its flagship phone the Galaxy Note 7 was recalled after it started exploding.

Now while you would normally assume that an exploding phone would be enough to put a dampener on any company’s financial figures Samsung has an ace up its sleeve.

Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters The Galaxy Note 7 hit headlines this year after a major fault caused many handsets to overheat and catch fire.

Despite what we see as consumers, Samsung doesn’t just make money from smartphones.

In fact it makes absolutely vast sums of money from building the components that brands like Apple, LG, and more use in computers, TVs and even other smartphones.

Earlier this year Samsung’s smartphone business took a major hit after it was discovered that its new Galaxy Note 7 smartphone had a serious fault with its battery.

This caused handsets to overheat and in some cases even explode or catch fire. After initially claiming that it had fixed the problem it was then reported that Note 7s were still catching fire.

Well even with a gargantuan bill like that, its other businesses have been so successful that the company is expected to record its highest quarterly profit since 2013.

