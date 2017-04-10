Three people have died and two children are injured in a “murder suicide” shooting at an elementary school in California.

Two adults and a child died and another student was injured in a classroom in North Park Elementary School, San Bernardino at around 10am local time.

The dead are the male shooter, Cedric Anderson, 53 and his wife, Elaine Smith, 53, who was a teacher at the school.

Anderson died from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

Local police chief JarrodBurguan tweeted that it was believed to a be a “murder suicide”.