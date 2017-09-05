Sarah Harding has opened up about her time in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, claiming she thinks her alcohol consumption was blown out of proportion.

During her time on ‘CBB’ last month, Sarah’s drinking was frequently discussed among both viewers and her fellow housemates, particularly after she admitted in a private conversation in the Diary Room that she’d specifically gone into the house not intending to have any alcohol.

However, in an interview during Tuesday’s (5 September) ‘Loose Women’, Sarah insisted that producers had “made it out to be a lot worse than it was”.

She told the panel: “They don’t let you drink much in the evenings whatsoever. The kids, as I called them, were running into the closet and stashing all the cans in their bedroom. So they sort of take things on their own part.

“They caught me getting a bottle of red for Derek [Acorah] one night because he didn’t have a single drink so they made out I was stealing… they completely twisted it around on me.”

Sarah added: “I did [drink] a little bit but I paced myself, I was hardly as lairy as the other kids.”

“I do come alive more at night and that’s always been in my character. I’m usually quite quiet in the day, a little bit anxious, I get my thoughts processed… I am definitely a night owl.”

He told HuffPost UK: “If someone’s given me something to talk about every single night, I think that’s a deserved winner.

“I’d rather see someone win the show, whether they’re liked or not liked, hated or loved, who gave content every single night and Sarah did that. And I say well deserved to her.”

‘Loose Women’ airs every weekday at 12.30pm on ITV.

