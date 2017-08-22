Fitness blogger Sarah Stage has shared her latest pregnancy update on Instagram, with a photo showing her defined abs while 31 weeks pregnant.
The mum-of-one, who has more than two million followers, has been documenting her second pregnancy online with her fans.
And despite some criticism from so-called Instagram “medical experts” over her workouts, she has continued to share bare bump photos.
The latest snap shows Stage holding her two-year-old son, James, while wearing a white bra and ripped jeans.
“We’re excited!!! #31weeks👶🏻 ” she captioned the shot on Monday 21 August.
Stage has previously responded to criticism about the size of her bump to let people know her baby is “healthy and measuring fine”.
“I would think that after having James, who was born almost 9lbs and healthy, people would be more understanding during this pregnancy and keep their ignorant comments to themselves,” she wrote on 8 July.
“We are all different - that’s what makes us special and unique.”
Stage shared similar photos of her pregnancy progress in February 2015, when she was 33 weeks pregnant with her first child, James.
After receiving comments that her bump size was “unhealthy” for the baby, Stage told news.com.au at the time: “These days it’s seems like everyone has something to say, especially on social media. Most are very positive and I try to ignore any negative comments.
“My doctor says the baby is healthy and that’s all that matters to us.”