Fitness blogger Sarah Stage has shared her latest pregnancy update on Instagram, with a photo showing her defined abs while 31 weeks pregnant.

The mum-of-one, who has more than two million followers, has been documenting her second pregnancy online with her fans.

And despite some criticism from so-called Instagram “medical experts” over her workouts, she has continued to share bare bump photos.

The latest snap shows Stage holding her two-year-old son, James, while wearing a white bra and ripped jeans.

“We’re excited!!! #31weeks👶🏻 ” she captioned the shot on Monday 21 August.