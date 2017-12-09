The papers have digested Friday’s Brexit divorce deal news and Saturday’s front pages deliver their verdicts. HuffPost UK has ranked them on a scale of ‘jubilant celebration’ to ‘intense despair’. While the side each backed in the EU referendum is a clear predictor of their stance, their reactions span an incredibly wide spectrum of emotions and there’s no prizes for guessing which end of the spectrum the Daily Mail is on. JUBILIANT CELEBRATION ‘REJOICE!’ may look like it was supposed to be part of the wine offer but slipped down in an unfortunate editing error.

According to the pro-Brexit paper, the deal marks “a huge step toward regaining control of its borders, laws and money”.

Hallo, @DailyMailUK . How does an open Irish border give UK control over ‘our borders’? How does ‘aligning regulation’ give us control over ‘our laws’? How does committing to unquantified payments give us control over ‘our money’? #BrexitShambles — RogerJarman (@pedanteric5) December 8, 2017

🤔 🤔 🤔 HEAD IN THE SAND

The pro-Brexit Express front page is remarkable considering just four days ago it called concessions on the Irish border and the European Court of Justice “a stitch up” in this headline.

HEAD IN THE BUBBLES The pro-Brexit Sun relegates the news to a tiny section of the front page which lauds the “Champagne Brexfast” and describes how Theresa May has “won”.

“Full story on pages 6 & 7.”

Good to see that there is such important front page news. — Phil Wray #FBPE (@Phil_w_wray) December 8, 2017

HEAD-ING OUT TO SEA All aboard for the pro-EU i which declares the UK has “set course” for a soft Brexit.

I: Britain sets course for soft Brexit #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Xq4ZoSDpuM — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 8, 2017

But that’s not why this guy will be buying it tomorrow.

Never mind that - Star Wars trading cards ! — Andy Kitchingman (@andykitchi) December 8, 2017

HEAD IN A 99 - FLAKE OPTIONAL The pro-EU Daily Mirror takes the opportunity to highlight the concessions the UK has had to make in order to come to a deal.

HEADS DOWN AND LOOK SERIOUS It's all very sombre from the pro-EU Guardian.

GUARDIAN: Deal is done but EU warns of more delays #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/eLggiCCMVt — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 8, 2017

HEAD ON A CHOPPING BLOCK The pro-Brexit Telegraph has a sombre and reflective take on the deal, which it calls “the price of freedom”.

Many concessions but hey, freedom comes at a price when it comes to Brexit. And Braveheart. INTENSE DESPAIR The pro-EU Independent’s digital front page is a bit of a Star Wars-inspired design masterclass.

The Independent’s gloom was shared by Nigel Farage - a man the paper rarely sees eye to eye with. But he was unhappy for very different reasons.

This is not a deal, it's a capitulation. UK Government has put too much on the table for absolutely nothing guaranteed in return. pic.twitter.com/19fxXn41E0 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 8, 2017