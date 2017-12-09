The papers have digested Friday’s Brexit divorce deal news and Saturday’s front pages deliver their verdicts.
HuffPost UK has ranked them on a scale of ‘jubilant celebration’ to ‘intense despair’.
While the side each backed in the EU referendum is a clear predictor of their stance, their reactions span an incredibly wide spectrum of emotions and there’s no prizes for guessing which end of the spectrum the Daily Mail is on.
JUBILIANT CELEBRATION
‘REJOICE!’ may look like it was supposed to be part of the wine offer but slipped down in an unfortunate editing error.
According to the pro-Brexit paper, the deal marks “a huge step toward regaining control of its borders, laws and money”.
HEAD IN THE SAND
The pro-Brexit Express front page is remarkable considering just four days ago it called concessions on the Irish border and the European Court of Justice “a stitch up” in this headline.
HEAD IN THE BUBBLES
The pro-Brexit Sun relegates the news to a tiny section of the front page which lauds the “Champagne Brexfast” and describes how Theresa May has “won”.
HEAD-ING OUT TO SEA
All aboard for the pro-EU i which declares the UK has “set course” for a soft Brexit.
HEAD IN A 99 - FLAKE OPTIONAL
The pro-EU Daily Mirror takes the opportunity to highlight the concessions the UK has had to make in order to come to a deal.
HEADS DOWN AND LOOK SERIOUS
It's all very sombre from the pro-EU Guardian.
HEAD ON A CHOPPING BLOCK
The pro-Brexit Telegraph has a sombre and reflective take on the deal, which it calls “the price of freedom”.
Many concessions but hey, freedom comes at a price when it comes to Brexit. And Braveheart.
INTENSE DESPAIR
The pro-EU Independent’s digital front page is a bit of a Star Wars-inspired design masterclass.
The Independent’s gloom was shared by Nigel Farage - a man the paper rarely sees eye to eye with.
But he was unhappy for very different reasons.
K E Y P O I N T S O F T H E D E A L
A deal has been reached between the European Union and the United Kingdom on phase one of the Brexit talks.
The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker revealed early on Friday morning that “sufficient progress” has now been made.
This opens the way for negotiations on the future trade relationship between the UK and EU to begin.
Theresa May said the deal makes sure there will be “no hard border” between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
-
The prime minister said the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and British citizens living in the EU will be protected
A financial settlement will be paid by the UK to the EU which is “fair to the British taxpayer”, May said.
DUP leader Arlene Foster said she was now satisfied there would now be “no red line down the Irish Sea” separating Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
May will personally guarantee to the people of Ulster six promises, including leaving the EU customs union and single market and upholding the Good Friday Agreement peace deal