School Bans Fidget Spinners After Girl Appeals To Her Headteacher

Churchill Academy , in north Somerset, has officially changed its policy on the gadgets after head Chris Hildrew received a letter from a girl in Year Seven.

A school has banned ‘ Fidget Spinners ’ from lessons after an anonymous pupil wrote to her headteacher to complain about the disruption they were causing in class.

The toys, which are proving popular with children and adults like, were originally designed to relieve anxiety and help people focus, especially with attention-related disorders such as ADD and ADHD.

But, but Hildrew’s pupil claimed they are actually doing the opposite.

Sharing the letter on his Twitter page, the girl said: “They are a disruption to me and other people in my class. They are the latest craze and roughly seven people bring them into my lessons and share spares with other people.

“They are noisy and so when you are trying to focus on your work all you can hear is it spinning around and round.”