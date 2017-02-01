British primary schoolchildren could be involved in a trail for a new series of tests for five-year-olds.

Evidence of the pilot scheme was reportedly seen by The Telegraph in a Department for Education (DfE) “expression of interest” document published in early January.

The DfE told The Huffington Post UK that no decision has yet been made about whether the UK will be participating in the pilot program - which is set to run in September 2018 and has allegedly been rejected by education authorities in Germany, Sweden, Denmark and Belgium.

A DfE spokesperson said in a statement: “Making sure our youngest children are given the tools to achieve their full potential is vital, and high quality early education is such an important part of this. That’s why we are investing a record £6billion per year by 2020.”