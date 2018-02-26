How To Deal With School Snow Closures

However, with snow is expected to cover most of the UK over the course of the week, parents are bracing themselves for further school closures.

Most schools remained open on Monday 26 February - although a handful closed due to heating issues, including: Endsleigh Holy Child VC Academy in Hull, Ryedene Primary and Nursery School in Basildon, Tiptree, St Luke’s Church of England in Colchester, Helen Gibson Nursery School, North Road East Boldon, St. Vincent’s Primary School in Dagenham and Whitfield C of E Voluntary Aided Primary School in Northumberland.

A blast of freezing weather from Russia, nicknamed the “Beast from the East” , has prompted the Met Office to issue a series of yellow and amber weather warnings for snow.

For kids , having a snow day is often a highlight of the school year. But sadly for parents , we have to think about childcare, time off work and what we’re going to do with the day.

How to find out if your child’s school is closed.

Each school will have different ways of communicating whether they will be closed, but you can head to the government’s website as a central place to find out.

Go to the school closures site here and enter your postcode. It will take you to the school closure notices for each local council. The site might tell you to contact your school directly, or state whether or not the school is closed. Some schools may communicate additionally via social media pages about closures, so it’s worth checking there too.

Can I take time off work if my child has a snow day?

As a working parent, the fun is taken out of snow days when you realise you may need to arrange childcare or get time off work.

However, you are entitled to take time off work to sort this out.

Tracey Moss, employment expert at Citizens Advice told HuffPost UK: “If your child’s school is closed because of snow, you have the right to take emergency time off to make other arrangements, which is known as ‘Dependant Leave’.

“You are entitled to take a reasonable amount of time to deal with the emergency, for example, a few hours to arrange for a family member to take care of the child, but you must let your employer know as soon as possible.

“Although an employer can’t refuse to let you take Dependant Leave, they might be worried about the effect on the business, so you ought to recognise this and make clear you have no option, that you will only take the necessary time and that you will keep in touch.

“If you can’t make alternative arrangements and have to take care of your child yourself, this will also count as Dependant Leave.”

You should check with your employer to see what their approach is, but usually you will not be entitled to be paid for this day. However, Moss explained you cannot be sacked or treated badly for taking this time off, as long as you can show that you only took what was reasonable and necessary.

“You will only be protected against disciplinary action if you can show that you only took the time off that was necessary and reasonable to deal with the emergency,” she added.

“It might be a problem later if it can be shown that you could have made alternative childcare arrangements but chose to stay at home while the school was closed.”