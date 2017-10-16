A primary school has shared how they are teaching their children to speak about their emotions to improve their mental wellbeing.

Farndon Fields Primary School, part of the Discovery Schools Academy Trust (DSAT) in Leicestershire, feels it’s important to encourage children to express their own mental health and feel confident to speak out.

Terri Burningham, the Emotional Literacy Support Assistant (ESLA) at the school, said they have a quiet area where children are able to go to chat about their worries, concerns and anxieties. They can access this at any time during the school day.

“They also have the opportunity to write their concerns down on a note,” Burningham told HuffPost UK. “This is posted in a letterbox next to my room in which we will, in turn, see the child later that day to talk.

“We encourage our children to talk and reflect on their own resilience, confidence and self-assurance, for them to believe that nothing is impossible and that ‘it is ok not to be ok!’”