A 10-year-old girl has written to her MP to say her whole family sleeps in one room and her cramped living conditions are disrupting her schoolwork.

In a heartbreaking letter, the youngster told Labour MP Stephen Timms she, her mum and dad and brother all sleep in a single room, somewhere in London’s East Ham, and she “feels shame”.

The girl’s father works long hours in security, Timms said, and is reluctant to claim benefits. The room was all the family have been able to find within their budget.

“I live with my mum, my dad and my brother,” the unidentified girl writes. “We all live in one room. Our home is very small and I feel shame to sleep with my family.