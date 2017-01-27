Around 80 years ago it was theorised that with enough pressure, you could in fact transform hydrogen into a metal. Well now two scientists at Harvard University claim to have turned that theory into reality and created metallic hydrogen.

Harvard University Microscopic images of the stages in the creation of atomic molecular hydrogen: Transparent molecular hydrogen (left) at about 200 GPa, which is converted into black molecular hydrogen, and finally reflective atomic metallic hydrogen at 495 GPa. Courtesy of Isaac Silvera.

Hydrogen in its metallic form has some truly incredible properties. For starters it could be metastable, which means that once created it would retain its state even if you brought it back to ambient conditions. It is also a zero resistance superconductor, which means it could revolutionise the fields of technology and electricity storage. Finally, it’s unbelievably powerful as a fuel source. NASA has long sought to create hydrogen in solid form knowing that it could allow them to achieve levels of thrust not yet seen by humanity. The problem has always been that to create such a substance you have to exert astronomical quantities of pressure on hydrogen. Thomas D. Cabot Professor of the Natural Sciences Isaac Silvera and postdoctoral fellow Ranga Dias decided that the best way to do this would be with diamonds.

Harvard University