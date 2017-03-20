Scotland 'Could Be Independent' Says Ex-Bank Of England Governor Lord King

Former Bank of England governor Lord King has said Scotland “could be an independent country”, dismissing fears over the country being too small and which currency it would use.

But in an interview with BBC Newsnight, the peer did warn an independent Scotland would risk taking a hit to its public finances if oil revenues tanked, and suggested it could run up a deficit from struggling to borrow on the international money markets.

His comments come as SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon tabled a motion in the Scottish Parliament demanding an independence referendum be held between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

Theresa May left the door open for a Scottish referendum in the aftermath of Brexit, as Downing Street refused to rule out a summer 2019 vote. But the PM has made clear she thinks now is not the time for a referendum amid Brexit talks.

Lord King, who headed the UK’s central bank between 2003 and 2013, argued many countries the size of Scotland have succeeded independently. He told presenter Evan Davies:

“Scotland certainly could be an independent country, there are plenty of small countries the same size as Scotland, it has both the people, it has a capital city, a history and culture, it could be an independent country.”

Ahead of the referendum three years ago, ratings agency Fitch warned Scotland continuing to use the pound without a shared fiscal and banking union with the UK could risk “high volatility and market turbulence”. But Lord King said:

“I myself don’t think there are any major problems in terms of currency, that was the thing project fear focussed on last time, but there is an issue about public finances.”

But he raised the concerns over the “consequences”. He said: