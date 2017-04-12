White House press secretary Sean Spicer has described his comments about Adolf Hitler as “inexcusable and reprehensible”, as he again apologised for suggesting the Nazis “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons”.

Spicer has been under fire since Tuesday’s press briefing where he compared the use use of chemical weapons by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime to the actions of Hitler.

The Nazis gassed millions of Jewish people in concentration camps.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren on Wednesday, Spicer said he “screwed up” on a “personal and professional” level.

“I should not have tried to make a comparison. There is no comparing atrocities,” he said.