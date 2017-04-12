Sean Spicer has landed himself in more than a bit of bother for suggesting that even Hitler “didn’t use chemical weapons”. After four attempts to apologise for the monumental gaffe many, including House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and the New York-based Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect have called for him to be fired. But while such a blunder is inexcusable especially when your job rests on a foundation of clear communication, it could be argued that the world would be a poorer place without White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Just think of all the things we wouldn’t have... 7) Alternative Facts Spicer was at the vanguard of movement to reinvent the millennia-old tradition of telling the truth beginning when he tried to convince the world that this picture on the right contains more people than the one on the left.

6) Conspiracy Theory Propagator Donald Trump believes that he lost the popular vote in the US election because three million to five million “illegals” voted for Hillary Clinton.

Only thing is, there is absolutely no evidence anywhere to back this up. Unless you speak to Sean Spicer. During a press conference in January, he said: “The president does believe that. He has stated that before. I think he’s stated his concerns of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign and continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him.” Pressed for evidence to support the claim, Spicer said: “I think the president has believed that for a while, based on studies and information he has.” Spicer referred to a Pew study, and claimed it showed that 14% of non-citizens were registered to vote. It doesn’t show that. What it does state is that dead people are on electoral rolls and other records are out-of-date - but it makes no reference to voter fraud. A study claiming non-citizens were registered to vote has also been debunked. Both are detailled here. 5) Props No description needed, just watch the video.

4) Melissa McCarthy Impressions In the event of Spicer’s firing, Saturday Night Live would lose one of its greatest sources of sketch inspiration in the show’s history.

3) Jokes That Make Us Long For The Past Spicer cracked a joke last month that received a rousing chortle from the White House Press Corps. Only it really shouldn’t have. The Press Secretary was responding to questions about a jobs report released this morning indicating continued growth in the US economy. President Trump hailed the news by retweeting an article quoting figures from the Department of Labor. But during the election campaign last year Trump called the very same Department of Labor report one of the “biggest hoaxes in American modern politics”. Spicer was asked about the sudden change of heart.

Come back Obama. 2) Word Salads Gross.

1) Fashion Advice It’s not advice per se, but Sean Spicer is a recurring reminder of how not to wear a suit.