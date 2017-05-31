All Sections
    31/05/2017 14:06 BST | Updated 31/05/2017 14:42 BST

    Sean Spicer Press Briefing Praising Donald Trump's Middle East Trip Was Quite Something

    13 times to be precise.

    Sean Spicer began his first press briefing in a fortnight with a gushing nine-minute monologue praising the US President’s inaugural trip abroad.

    The speech, more reminiscent of a North Korean news bulletin than a White House script, asserted the “unprecedented” event had essentially united the world against terrorism and made the lives of all citizens around the world safer and more prosperous.

    But poor Sean didn’t look like he quite meant it.

    Here are a few choice snippets and why they’re dubious at best...

