14 Things You Will Totally Relate To If You Suffer With Seasonal Affective Disorder

Many people celebrate the arrival of autumn and the impending pumpkin spiced lattes, cosy knitwear and hibernation, but for those with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), the annual transition can be a far less exciting prospect. SAD is a type of depression that comes and goes seasonally, and for most sufferers this peaks during the colder, darker, and wetter days of winter. And as today (Monday) marks the equilux - where days and nights are of equal length - from here on out we’ll be seeing a lot more darkness. In the interest of grieving the end of summer, here are 14 things that all people with SAD will know too well. 1. Trying to get on board with the arrival of Autumn.

Sure, I love the fall. Pumpkin spice lattes. Seasonal affective disorder. Turning all the lights on at 4:30 in the afternoon. — Beverlicious🔥 (@blade_funner) September 24, 2017

2. Telling yourself that this year is going to be better.

me trying to prevent my seasonal affective disorder before it happens pic.twitter.com/ub8w2BHv5E — Dani California (@dani_zielinski) September 6, 2017

3. Resenting that it makes you hate the changing seasons.

fall weather: my heart says yes but my seasonal affective disorder says no — sarah (@s_arahmoore) September 11, 2017

4. Being convinced it arrives earlier and earlier every year.

*calendar hits Sept 1*

My seasonal affective disorder: pic.twitter.com/80F3B9jyFp — jake (@brogepi) September 6, 2017

5. Fighting it off for as long as is humanly possible.

when dat seasonal affective disorder starts to creep up on u. pic.twitter.com/Uvcrvl3YIR — Princess Takoyaki (@naeIene) September 15, 2017

6. Thinking you’re fine until the sun starts to set at 5 o’clock.

Me at 3:59pm: seasonal affective disorder is fake

Me at 5:24pm: the sun is dead. why has god abandoned us — Topshelf Tyson (@topshelftyson) November 9, 2015

7. Accepting your inevitable seasonal fate.

Back for a limited time by unpopular demand: seasonal depression. — Goddess Of Mischief™ (@AsgardianRose) October 29, 2016

8. Cancelling all plans that don’t involve staying on the sofa.

9. Realising you are effectively hibernating in your own home.

just googled "can you eat an expired tv dinner" so it's officially seasonal affective disorder time 🎉🍁🎉 — seeking estrangement (@milkwench) September 13, 2017

10. Trying to block out the cold with all the junk food.

me: i'm so lethargic

me: maybe its because i'm severely dehydrated & snack on sugar + carbs all day

me: must be seasonal affective disorder — amelia perrin (@amelia_perrin) September 20, 2017

11. Wasting all your money on fancy gadgets that promise to help.

You know how there are lights for people with seasonal affective disorder? I've decided I need a rain machine for the summer months. — Erin Robinson (@KREMErinR) September 19, 2017

12. Feeling personally victimised by the weather.

Seasonal Affective Disorder is like feeling you're about to burst into tears because someone was mean to you except the someone was the sun. — christina (@cwodtke) September 19, 2017

13. Knowing you’ve got months of this to come.

just shy of 100 days til Christmas and you know what that means!! time to make room for my SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER!!! HAPPY HOLIDAYS — Chloe Sabaruddin (@ChloeAshleyy) September 19, 2017

14. Realising that actually this is a 365-days-a-year struggle.