On Monday, Scotland’s first minister announced she planned to attempt to trigger a second referendum on the break-up of the UK before the Brexit process is complete.

Sturgeon said it was “undemocratic” for May to block a referendum.

The prime minister said today “now is not the time” for another vote, putting the UK government on a collision course with the administration in Edinburgh.

Theresa May has ruled out allowing Nicola Sturgeon to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence in 2018-19.

Sturgeon will ask the Scottish Parliament to approve her plan next week. But the Scottish government must win the approval of the House of Commons and House of Lords for it to go ahead.

Speaking to ITV, May said “all our energies should be focused on our negotiations with the European Union about our future relationship”.

She continued: “To be talking about an independence referendum will make it more difficult for us to be able to get the right deal for Scotland, and the right deal for the UK.

“And more than that, I think it wouldn’t be fair to the people of Scotland because they’re being asked to make a crucial decision without all the necessary information - without knowing what the future partnership would be, or what the alternative of an independent Scotland would look like.”

Pressed on when the time would be right for another independence referendum, May repeated that “now is not the time”.

The SNP leader has said there would be a “furious reaction” in Scotland if Westminster blocked a second referendum.

Sturgeon has said she wanted the vote to be held between Autumn 2018 and Spring 2019.