A group of children found it hard to resist chocolate from a fountain on ‘The Secret Life of Five-Year-Olds’ and viewers could relate.
The Channel 4 show analysed the difference between girls and boys when it comes to temptation, in the form of a five-tier fountain oozing with chocolate.
The kids were filmed in the room where the fountain had been placed and told not to try it.
Their attempts to resist it were caught on camera and as you can guess, it’s not an easy task.
While the girls were fascinated by the fountain but managed to resist it, one of the boys was not so successful.
Five-year-old Harry was transfixed by the chocolate oozing out. He just had to dip his finger in and have a try.
Soon after, Elijah and Oliver followed suit and stuck their tongues into it. Viewers found it hilarious.
Expert on the show Professor Howard-Jones said: “Research shows us that girls are much less likely to take a risk.
“The male brain is more attracted to riskier options, but it’s fascinating to see those differences forming now.”
The Secret Life of Five Year Olds is on Thursday 9 February on Channel 4 at 8pm.