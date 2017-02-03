A group of children found it hard to resist chocolate from a fountain on ‘The Secret Life of Five-Year-Olds’ and viewers could relate.

The Channel 4 show analysed the difference between girls and boys when it comes to temptation, in the form of a five-tier fountain oozing with chocolate.

The kids were filmed in the room where the fountain had been placed and told not to try it.

Their attempts to resist it were caught on camera and as you can guess, it’s not an easy task.