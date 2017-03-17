Why Everyone's Talking About Selena Gomez's Debut US Vogue Cover

Selena Gomez has landed her first cover photoshoot for US Vogue.
The singer wears a floral bralet and massive hooped earrings, on the cover of the April 2017 issue.
Gomez took to Instagram to share the news with her 113 million followers:
“Okay, freaking out a little,” she wrote on Thursday 16 March. “Thrilled to share my first America Vogue magazine cover with you.”
Gomez admitted to being apprehensive about being very open and honest with the publication:
“I want to thank Rob Haskell for writing my story,” she wrote on Instagram. “I was a little nervous at how honest I was but you depicted where I’m at perfectly.
“I’m so grateful.”
In her interview with the magazine, the actress discusses mental health and Instagram fatigue - a topic she has recently been very forthcoming about as she’s struggled with the demands of fame.
“Tours are a really lonely place for me,” Gomez told Vogue.
“My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable.”
We love you, Gomez.