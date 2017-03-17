Why Everyone's Talking About Selena Gomez's Debut US Vogue Cover

Selena Gomez has landed her first cover photoshoot for US Vogue.

The singer wears a floral bralet and massive hooped earrings, on the cover of the April 2017 issue.

Gomez took to Instagram to share the news with her 113 million followers:

“Okay, freaking out a little,” she wrote on Thursday 16 March. “Thrilled to share my first America Vogue magazine cover with you.”