There’s more to New Year’s resolutions than punishing yourself with a gruelling diet plan you’re never going to maintain.

For a more positive start to 2018, you need to check out #SelfLoveBootcamp, an online programme designed to help you “better yourself” by remembering how blooming brilliant you already are.

The bootcamp was founded by blogger Kenzie Brenna in 2017, but has been given a revamp in time for January.

By signing up to the 14-day programme, participants will receive emails designed to guide you towards self love.