There’s more to New Year’s resolutions than punishing yourself with a gruelling diet plan you’re never going to maintain.
For a more positive start to 2018, you need to check out #SelfLoveBootcamp, an online programme designed to help you “better yourself” by remembering how blooming brilliant you already are.
The bootcamp was founded by blogger Kenzie Brenna in 2017, but has been given a revamp in time for January.
By signing up to the 14-day programme, participants will receive emails designed to guide you towards self love.
The emails will include a whole host of resources aimed at helping you love the skin you’re in, from tips on who to follow on social media for a body-confidence boost to book recommendations that’ll leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside.
You’ll also automatically become part of the Self Love Bootcamp community on Instagram and Facebook, where you can join like-minded folk sharing positivity-filled posts.
You can sign up to the emails on Kenzie’s website, where you’re invited to provide a donation of $5 (£3.70), $10 (£7.40) or $15 (£11) for the service.
Alternatively you can sneak a peek at the #SelfLoveBootcamp updates for free on social media by following the hashtag.
Day one (1 January) was all about introducing yourself to the community. Check out some of the posts below.