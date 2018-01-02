All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    'Self Love Bootcamp' Is The New Year's Resolution We Can Really Get On Board With

    ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

    02/01/2018 10:21 GMT

    There’s more to New Year’s resolutions than punishing yourself with a gruelling diet plan you’re never going to maintain.

    For a more positive start to 2018, you need to check out #SelfLoveBootcamp, an online programme designed to help you “better yourself” by remembering how blooming brilliant you already are. 

    The bootcamp was founded by blogger Kenzie Brenna in 2017, but has been given a revamp in time for January. 

    By signing up to the 14-day programme, participants will receive emails designed to guide you towards self love.

    Kenzie Brenna

    The emails will include a whole host of resources aimed at helping you love the skin you’re in, from tips on who to follow on social media for a body-confidence boost to book recommendations that’ll leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside. 

    You’ll also automatically become part of the Self Love Bootcamp community on Instagram and Facebook, where you can join like-minded folk sharing positivity-filled posts.

    You can sign up to the emails on Kenzie’s website, where you’re invited to provide a donation of $5 (£3.70), $10 (£7.40) or $15 (£11) for the service. 

    Alternatively you can sneak a peek at the #SelfLoveBootcamp updates for free on social media by following the hashtag. 

    Day one (1 January) was all about introducing yourself to the community. Check out some of the posts below.

    I am participating in @omgkenzieee ‘s #selflovebootcamp, and day one is an introduction to myself. // 1. My name is Maddie. I’m 23, and will be 24 in March. I live in the Midwest (USA). . 2. I graduated this past summer with a BA in sociology, and a minor in women’s and gender studies. I would like to work for a social justice related non-profit. I am currently working part time at an unrelated job while I am taking care of my mental health. . 3. I am a lesbian. I am also asexual. 4. I’ve been obsessed with Harry Potter since I was 7⚡️my Hogwarts house is Hufflepuff! . 5. I love musicals. I have seen my favorite musical @funhomemusical three times: on broadway, the first touring production, and the first-ever amateur production! . 6. I can knit and crochet, and I have made countless hats and scarves which I wear frequently and have given as gifts. . 7. I am very introverted, and I need a lot of alone time. . 8. I am autistic. . 9. I have a dog named Neville. I adopted him about a month ago. He is 5 years old and a rat terrier mix. . 10. I started this account in April 2017 to share my art journal and mental health journey. I have always been creative, but this new hobby in art has given me a new outlet to express myself and my journey. My art helped me survive 2017, literally.

    A post shared by Maddie B. ⭐️ (@forfuturemaddie) on

    Conversations