All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States

    • Pregnant Serena Williams Appeals To The Internet For Sleep Advice After Struggling To Get Comfy At Night

    Did you have this issue?

    19/07/2017 09:35 BST | Updated 19/07/2017 09:35 BST

    Serena Williams appealed to the internet for advice after struggling to find a comfortable position to sleep in while pregnant.

    The 35-year-old tennis star, who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, asked for tips on how to turn over at night with a bump.

    “I’m having trouble going from my left, to my right, to my left side,” she tweeted on Wednesday 19 July.

    The tweet had hundreds of retweets within hours of being posted. Many parents gave their advice on sleeping better while heavily pregnant.

    Williams has been sharing photos of her baby bump on Instagram since announcing her pregnancy

    The latest series of snaps show her posing in a mirror in a tight grey dress that accentuates her bump. 

    “Wow you rock that pregnancy,” one person wrote. 

    She certainly does.

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Pregnant Celebrities 2017
    MORE:parentsparents-to-bePregnancymumsparent voicesSleepSerena Williamsmumbod

    Conversations