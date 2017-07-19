Serena Williams appealed to the internet for advice after struggling to find a comfortable position to sleep in while pregnant.
The 35-year-old tennis star, who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, asked for tips on how to turn over at night with a bump.
“I’m having trouble going from my left, to my right, to my left side,” she tweeted on Wednesday 19 July.
The tweet had hundreds of retweets within hours of being posted. Many parents gave their advice on sleeping better while heavily pregnant.
Williams has been sharing photos of her baby bump on Instagram since announcing her pregnancy.
The latest series of snaps show her posing in a mirror in a tight grey dress that accentuates her bump.
“Wow you rock that pregnancy,” one person wrote.
She certainly does.