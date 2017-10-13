Girl Smashes Gender Stereotypes By Answering Sexist Homework Question In The Best Way

A girl answered a homework question in the best way, smashing gender stereotypes while she was at it.

Yasmin’s answer to an assignment asking her to think of another word for a “hospital lady”, was shared on Twitter by her dad.

The assignment involved answering the question with a word that includes the letters “ur”. So she wrote “surgeon”.

Her dad explained both he and his wife are surgeons.

However her teacher, who was marking the sheet with red pen, added “or nurse”.

People on Twitter loved Yasmin’s answer. One Twitter user, @threecat101, decided to re-mark the question and wrote “10/10 good answer”.