8 Ways To Cope When You Are In A Sexless Marriage

The idea of a marriage going through periods without sex isn’t unheard of, but the problem of sexless marriages is on the rise around the world.

In a 2015 New York Times article, data analysis revealed that ‘sexless marriage’ was the most Googled phrase for spouses, with 21,000 searches every month, even beating ‘unhappy marriage’.

Now a study from Japan has revealed that nearly 50% of couples had not had sex for more than a month, and didn’t see that changing any time soon.

So what do you do if you find yourself not getting between the sheets for anything other than sleep? We spoke to two experts to find out.

1. Remember you are not alone.

Firstly remember you are not alone.

Clare Prendergast, Relate Counsellor and Sex Therapist, told The Huffington Post UK: “Remember you are not alone – research by Relate, Marriage Care and Relationships Scotland found that less than half of UK adults (45%) say they are satisfied with their sex life and 51% say they have not had sex in the past month.”

2. Identify why you stopped having sex.

People stop having sex for a range of reasons - stress, low libido, menopause, age, loss of body confidence and other related issues with sexual functioning can all play a role.

Jenny Porter, Director of Client Services for Marriage Care and relationship therapist, says: “For many women sex may be off the agenda if they are feeling neglected or unloved by their partner. For many men and women there may be an underlying physical problem such as erectile dysfunction or pain during intercourse.”