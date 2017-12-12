More than a third (37%) of girls have been sexually harassed while at mixed-sex schools, a study has found.

Sexist language and gender stereotypes are a “typical feature” of school culture in England and Wales, contributing to a climate where sexual harassment is commonplace, according to research from the National Education Union and UK Feminista.

A total of 1,508 students and 1,634 teachers from primary and secondary schools as well as sixth forms, were questioned about their experiences and views on sexism in schools.

“I felt embarrassed about it and wanted to pretend the situations didn’t happen,” said one female student, who had experienced sexual harassment.

Another said: “It’s just something that happens, no matter how much we don’t like it.”

In response to the findings, a report - ‘It’s Just Everywhere’: Sexism In Schools And How We Tackle It - is being launched today [12 December] in the Houses of Parliament.