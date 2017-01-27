Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens has resigned from Jeremy Corbyn’s frontbench in protest at his decision to order Labour MPs to vote in favour of triggering Article 50.

In a letter to the Labour leader sent on Friday, Stevens said as a “passionate European” she could not abide by the three-line whip on the vote that will begin the Brexit process.

“I campaigned strongly to remain. I voted to remain. My constituency and my city voted by a significant majority to remain,” she said.

“David Cameron recklessly and unsuccessfully gambled our country’s safety, future prosperity and longstanding European and wider international relationships solely to save the Tory Party and his premiership from imploding.

“It is with deep regret that this inevitably means I must resign from the Shadow Cabinet It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as your Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, the country where I was born, bred, work and live.”

She added: “Theresa May is now leading our country towards a brutal exit with all the damage that will cause to the people and communities we represent. There have been no guarantees before triggering Article 50 about protecting single market access, employment, environmental and consumer rights, security and judicial safeguards and the residency rights of many of my constituents And no guarantees for the people of Wales. Article 50 should not be triggered without these safeguards in place.”

Stevens follows Tulip Siddiq, who yesterday quit as a shadow minister in order that she be free to vote against Article 50.

Two Labour Party whips, Jeff Smith and Thangam Debbonaire, have also said they will vote against giving May the authority to take the UK out of the EU. And as The Huffington Post can reveal, Shadow Home Office minister Rupa Huq has said she was let off the hook by party whips after telling them she was going to defy party orders on the Article 50 Bill.