Four people have been arrested in connection with the incidents, which took place early on Saturday morning, the Press Association reports .

Five people have been injured in two linked stabbing incidents in Sheffield city centre.

Police said they believed the two fights “possibly involve the same local individuals”.

The first fight was reported at around 4am. The second took place around 5.53 am and saw three people stabbed and one man have a bottle smashed over his head.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and two over alleged public order offences, police said.

In a series of three tweets, the force said: “We are dealing with two linked stabbing incidents in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Saturday 30. Five people were injured.