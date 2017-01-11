Olympic US gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman will feature in Sport’s Illustrated’s upcoming Swimsuit Issue, to showcase “all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today”.
The magazine announced the athletes’ inclusion with two Instagram posts, giving followers a sneak peek of their stunning shoots.
At just 19 years old, Biles shot to worldwide fame when she won five medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, including four gold medals.
Meanwhile 22-year-old Raisman picked up a gold and two silvers in Rio, to go along with the two golds and one bronze she won in the London 2012 Games.
The issue’s editor MJ Day said she was proud to celebrate the athletes in the magazine.
“Aly and Simone represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today,” she said.
“Women that are not only elite athletes, that are captivating and impressive in their own professional accomplishments (lots and lots of Olympic gold medals between them), but strikingly sexy and beautiful in front of photographer James Macari’s lens.
“I love seeing them shine in an entirely different way in the Swimsuit issue and being able to share these gorgeous and powerful images with the world. These women, their beauty, and what they can achieve know no limits.”