Sinitta Admits She Still Fancies Simon Cowell, Claiming They Still Have Sexual Chemistry

She also admitted she fell out with Dannii Minogue when he had an affair with her.

10/07/2017 11:45
Ash Percival Entertainment Editor

Sinitta loves nothing more than chatting about Simon Cowell, but we’re not too sure how he (or his girlfriend) will feel about her latest admission. 

The ‘So Macho’ singer has said she still fancies the ‘X Factor’ boss, and claims they still have “sexual chemistry”. 

Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Sinitta claimed she still has sexual chemistry with Simon Cowell

Speaking to The Mirror, Sinitta, who dated Simon back in the 1980s, said: “There’s still sexual chemistry between Simon and I.

“I still fancy him – there are lots of things I find very attractive about him but I’ve been programmed to like Simon.

“It’s more than just sex. If it were just about sex, our connection would’ve fizzled out years ago but it’s more than that.”

As well as admitting she doesn’t think Simon will ever marry girlfriend Lauren Silverman because he doesn’t want to risk ruining their relationship, Sinitta also revealed how she fell out with Dannii Minogue when she had an affair with Simon during her ‘X Factor’ judging stint. 

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Sinitta and Simon dated back in the 1980s

Claiming Dannii “killed their friendship”, Sinitta said: “She’s a fellow Libra, so we connected, but she slept with Simon and I was too jealous.

“We could’ve been very close, but the green-eyed monster took over. The fact she’s so petite also made me feel like the biggest oaf on the planet. Her sister’s the same.”

PA Archive/PA Images
Simon and Dannii Minogue had an affair in 2007

We’re expecting many more revelations like this should Sinitta decide to take up ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses’ offer to appear on the new series. 

The star recently admitted she had been approached to appear on the Channel 5 reality show, but made a series of diva demands she insisted must be met first, and Sinitta being Sinitta, they were suitably ridiculous

