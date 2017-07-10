Sinitta loves nothing more than chatting about Simon Cowell, but we’re not too sure how he (or his girlfriend) will feel about her latest admission.

The ‘So Macho’ singer has said she still fancies the ‘X Factor’ boss, and claims they still have “sexual chemistry”.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Sinitta claimed she still has sexual chemistry with Simon Cowell

Speaking to The Mirror, Sinitta, who dated Simon back in the 1980s, said: “There’s still sexual chemistry between Simon and I.

As well as admitting she doesn’t think Simon will ever marry girlfriend Lauren Silverman because he doesn’t want to risk ruining their relationship, Sinitta also revealed how she fell out with Dannii Minogue when she had an affair with Simon during her ‘X Factor’ judging stint.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Sinitta and Simon dated back in the 1980s

PA Archive/PA Images Simon and Dannii Minogue had an affair in 2007

We’re expecting many more revelations like this should Sinitta decide to take up ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses’ offer to appear on the new series.

The star recently admitted she had been approached to appear on the Channel 5 reality show, but made a series of diva demands she insisted must be met first, and Sinitta being Sinitta, they were suitably ridiculous.

'X Factor' Judges Through The Years