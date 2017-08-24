Physical inactivity among adults contributes to one in six deaths in the UK and is costing the NHS over £0.9 billion per year, PHE said.

The health body has urged people to find the time to move on a daily basis with a 10 minute brisk walk, as evidence suggests it can help prevent cancer , heart disease and poor mental health .

Over 6.3 million adults aged 40-60 don’t manage to achieve 10 minutes of continuous, fast-paced walking over the course of a month, Public Health England (PHE) has revealed.

PHE said people in the UK are 20% less active now than they were in the 1960s and, on average, walk 15 miles less a year than two decades ago.

The sedentary nature of modern, busy lives makes it difficult for many to find the time for enough exercise. But experts have urged members of the public to stop and make time, for the sake of their health.

“I know first hand that juggling the priorities of everyday life often means exercise takes a back seat,” said Dr Jenny Harries, deputy medical director at PHE.

“Walking to the shops instead of driving or going for a brisk ten minute walk on your lunch break each day can add many healthy years to your life.”

To combat the problem, PHE launched the One You campaign encouraging adults to build 10 minutes of continuous brisk walking into their day.

Not only has this form of activity been shown to reduce the risk of early death by 15%, but it can also lead to health benefits including a lowered risk of Type 2 diabetes (by 40%), cardiovascular disease (by 35%), dementia (by 30%) and some cancers (by 20%).