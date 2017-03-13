A sleeping pod is hoping to change the way babies sleep by recreating what it’s like for them to be in the womb.

Sleepyhead is said to have “comforting powers” for newborns, creating the snug and cosy environment new babies crave.

The mattress-like pod hopes to pave the way for safer sleeping by creating a environment where babies settle outside of their parent’s arms.

It facilitates safe sleep in cots and travel beds, as the bumpers act as a bed guard, preventing young children from falling out.

In 2016, the pod was introduced into a north London hospital for the first time for their paediatric unit. Founder Lisa Furuland, form Stockholm, came up with the idea after struggling to find something that suited her son.

“When my son Ilias was born in 2006, I searched unsuccessfully for an alternative to the blanket, the cot and the baby lounger,” she said. “I craved something more snug and at the same time more versatile.”