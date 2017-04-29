Slough: The Immigration Town That Backed Brexit

”And you know just where you’ll be heading, it’s equidistant ‘tween London and Reading…Oh Slough, My kind of town, I don’t know how anyone could put you down.”

David Brent, the fictional manager from the BBC’s hit comedy The Office, loved it so much that he wrote his very own song of praise.

But as both the snap general election and longer-term Brexit loom, Slough symbolises the uneasy mood of Britain and its voters.

On several measures, the Berkshire town has been booming for years. It has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and is home to the largest number of global corporations outside London, hosting the HQs of firms such as Mars, Lego and Burger King.

It has impressive schools, coming in the top 10 GCSE results for England, and crime rates have fallen.

Transport links are superb, with both the M4 corridor, M40, M25 and Heathrow airport close to hand. The multi-billion pound Crossrail rail link is set to reduce even further the short journey time it takes to get into and out of London.